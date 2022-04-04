IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The aftermath of alleged Russian massacre in Bucha

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ in Bucha

    Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

    U.N. climate change report urges swift action before it's too late

  • Travel snags continue for passengers after weekend of delays and cancellations

  • Trump targets 12 major Republican incumbents in midterms

  • Eisenhower Elementary students shave heads to raise money for childhood cancer

  • More companies shifting to four day workweeks

  • Bad Boys 4 on pause after Will Smith’s slap

  • Severe weather causes spring break flight cancellations

  • Ukrainians head back home despite continued shelling

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes

  • Mass shooting in Sacramento leaving six dead

  • High school students receive the news of a lifetime

  • Crooks Going to Extremes to Steal Pandemic Relief Funds

  • Continued fallout for Will Smith following Oscars

  • Food prices continue to climb

  • The future of the international space station in question

  • Hopeful Ukrainian refugees line up at U.S. embassies

  • Potential breakthrough in peace talks with Ukraine and Russia

Nightly News

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

Sacramento Police have arrested one of the alleged shooters who terrorized Sacramento’s entertainment district, leaving six dead and twelve wounded. Police are still on the hunt for at least one more gunman. April 4, 2022

