Nightly News

Suspect in custody after six people were killed in Austin and San Antonio

A shooting spree in Austin left four people dead and two police officers wounded. San Antonio police say the same suspect is connected to the deaths of two other people. The couple are believed to be his parents, according to a sheriff. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports.Dec. 7, 2023

