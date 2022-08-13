IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack charged with 2nd degree attempted murder

Nightly News

Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack charged with 2nd degree attempted murder

02:19

24 year old Hadi Matar, was arraigned on 2nd degree attempted murder and assault charges and pled not guilty. A source tells NBC News the suspect expressed sympathy to the Iranian regime on social media. Rushdie remains in the hospital with stab wounds to his neck, eye, liver, and chest.Aug. 13, 2022

    Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack charged with 2nd degree attempted murder

