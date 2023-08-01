IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump indicted by the federal grand jury probing his effort to overturn the 2020 election

Nightly News

Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer appears in court

02:32

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann denied murdering three young women over a decade ago in a court appearance today. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on the evidence presented by prosecutors.Aug. 1, 2023

