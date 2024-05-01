Suspected ISIS member lived freely in US for nearly two years after crossing border, officials say

U.S. officials say a 33-year-old suspected member of ISIS, Jovokhir Attoev, was arrested two weeks ago by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They say the migrant crossed the U.S.-Mexico border early in 2022, but it took authorities nearly a year to discover he was here after Uzbekistan put out an international alert. NBC News' Julia Ainsley reports.May 1, 2024