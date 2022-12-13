IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Suspected Lockerbie bomber makes first court appearance in U.S.

01:44

After 34 years, the former Libyan intelligence officer accused or making the bomb that blew up Pan Am 103 made his first appearance in court on U.S. soil. NBC News' Andrea Mitchell has more details on the case.Dec. 13, 2022

