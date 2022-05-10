IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • As gas prices reach another all-time record, Biden insists inflation will be his ‘top domestic priority’

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Suspected murderer heading back to Alabama after 11 days on the run

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Russia targets Odesa as Zelenskyy warns blockades threaten global food supply

    01:41

  • Interstate battles potentially arising from state laws protecting abortion providers

    01:58

  • What homebuyers need to know as mortgage rates climb in tough market

    01:39

  • Students hand out fentanyl testing strips to colleges to prevent overdoses

    02:53

  • A look inside Mariupol: Ukrainian amateur photographer shares the terror and hope of the war

    02:24

  • Escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer in custody

    01:48

  • Deadly attack on school shelter in Eastern Ukraine

    01:44

  • Molotov cocktails thrown at Wisconsin anti-abortion group office

    01:45

  • Will Trump’s endorsement of celebrity Mehmet Oz be enough to sway Pennsylvania voters?

    01:57

  • Worsening baby formula shortage leaves parents worried and shelves empty

    01:44

  • NBC News investigation: Warning signs prior to New Mexico school shooting may have been missed

    03:48

  • FLOTUS meets with Ukrainian First Lady during surprise visit to Ukraine

    01:55

  • Mother and daughter Sheriff duo serves Louisiana community together

    02:18

  • Home owners associations are pushing back against the investors buying up houses

    02:45

  • Three American tourists mysteriously die in the Bahamas

    01:58

  • Covid cases surge nationwide as White House warns of potential surge ahead

    02:01

  • States Break Fuel Records

    01:49

  • Molotov cocktail thrown at Wisconsin anti-abortion headquarter

    02:07

Nightly News

Suspected murderer heading back to Alabama after 11 days on the run

01:59

Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White have been caught after 11 days on the run. A short-lived car chase in Evansville, Indiana, left their Cadillac crumpled as police rammed the vehicle into a ditch. After Vicky White took her own life in the passenger seat of the car, Casey surrendered to authorities. He waived extradition and is headed back to Alabama tonight.May 10, 2022

  • As gas prices reach another all-time record, Biden insists inflation will be his ‘top domestic priority’

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Suspected murderer heading back to Alabama after 11 days on the run

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Russia targets Odesa as Zelenskyy warns blockades threaten global food supply

    01:41

  • Interstate battles potentially arising from state laws protecting abortion providers

    01:58

  • What homebuyers need to know as mortgage rates climb in tough market

    01:39

  • Students hand out fentanyl testing strips to colleges to prevent overdoses

    02:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All