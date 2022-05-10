Suspected murderer heading back to Alabama after 11 days on the run

Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White have been caught after 11 days on the run. A short-lived car chase in Evansville, Indiana, left their Cadillac crumpled as police rammed the vehicle into a ditch. After Vicky White took her own life in the passenger seat of the car, Casey surrendered to authorities. He waived extradition and is headed back to Alabama tonight.May 10, 2022