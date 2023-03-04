Suspected poisonings of Iranian schoolgirls

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Across the country today, 16 provinces reported dozens of students falling mysteriously ill, according to local media. Over the last three months, reports suggest that more than 1,000 schoolgirls have suffered from mysterious cases of respiratory distress. The government, which had previously suggested the incidents were “false,” is now investigating.
