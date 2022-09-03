IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case

    California faces explosive fire amid blazing temperatures

  • Man who stole plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart now in custody

  • Cancer patient returns to hospital that saved her life as an oncology nurse

  • 34-year-old teacher kidnapped in Memphis

  • Argentina’s vice president survives assassination attempt

  • Moderna, Pfizer begin omicron booster roll out

  • Jackson, Mississippi residents struggling amid ongoing water crisis

  • NASA’s second attempt to launch Artemis set for tomorrow

  • 315,000 new jobs added in August, report shows

  • Labor Day weekend bringing travel surge, heat wave to U.S.

  • List of documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search released by court

  • Biden calls for unity, warns against extremism of Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’

  • Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

  • NFL hall of famer Brett Favre questioned by FBI in Mississippi welfare scandal

  • Students test scores plunge amid the pandemic

  • Airlines trying to rebound from summer travel chaos

  • Explosive new wildfires amid scorching heat in most of California

  • National Guard helping to distribute clean water in Jackson, Mississippi

  • UN inspectors issue warning about Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear plant

Nightly News

SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case

Memphis police say they have found the SUV Eliza Fletcher had been allegedly forced into. Authorities say they also detained the vehicle’s male occupant, but they still have not found Fletcher. Police searched Fletcher’s home Friday for clues, taking a laptop and garden shears and towing away a vehicle. The avid runner was on a morning jog early Friday near the University of Memphis when an unknown person approached, according to police. Fletcher was then allegedly forced into a dark SUV. Her prominent Memphis family offered $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.Sept. 3, 2022

Play All