Sweden and Finland eye NATO membership

Secretary Blinken arrived in Germany to meet with NATO members amid signs of division among some allies. Finland’s President called President Putin to personally confirm it’s applying to join NATO; Sweden is expected to follow suit next week. Putin calling the move a mistake, retaliating by shutting off electricity to Finland.May 14, 2022

