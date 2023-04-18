IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sweet 16 shooting suspect and motive still unknown

    Third suspect arrested in NYC gay bar deaths

  • Fox News to pay $787.5 million to Dominion in lawsuit settlement

  • Fan finds artistic masterpieces in sports moments

  • Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court

  • Suspect who killed Kaylin Gillis in wrong driveway charged with murder

  • Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl out on bail

  • Bills’ Damar Hamlin cleared to return to football

  • Homeowner faces criminal charges after 16-year-old Ralph Yarl shooting

  • Boston Marathon bombing survivor shares how Marine veteran helped his recovery

  • Allies criticize U.S. handling of top secret documents after massive leak

  • Three Americans missing in waters off Mexico

  • Melanoma study finds mRNA vaccine combined with standard treatment could reduce recurrence

  • Chemical exposure concerns growing across U.S.

  • Officers who killed Jayland Walker will face no state criminal charges, Ohio AG announces

  • 56-year-old retired postal worker achieves dream of playing college baseball

  • ‘Phantom of the Opera’ takes final Broadway bow

  • Tech company develops program to detect when students use A.I. for school assignments

  • SpaceX’s ‘Starship’ to make its first orbital test flight

  • Crews battle blaze at Georgia industrial plant as nearby residents evacuate

Nightly News

Sweet 16 shooting suspect and motive still unknown

Four people were killed and 32 others were injured at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama, police say. No suspect or motive has been named. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson spoke to the family of one of the victims.April 18, 2023

