Biden-Trump rematch now official as both candidates clinch nominations
March 13, 202402:04

  • As Haiti crisis deepens, U.S. sends new contingent of Marines

  • Wild Flower Hotline is rite of spring in California

  • NTSB chief says key information on Boeing Max 9 door plug still missing

  • Oklahoma town to hold recall election after electing white nationalist

  • Colon cancer blood test shows promise

    House overwhelmingly passes bill that could ban TikTok

  • Many U.S. officials call TikTok a national security threat

  • Lester Holt remembers American hostage killed by Hamas on Oct. 7

  • Haiti's prime minister to resign as country spirals from gang violence

  • CNBC investigation: How stolen goods from organized retail crime wind up being resold

  • Man and woman found dead after 'severe' Pennsylvania house explosion

  • Former special counsel Robert Hur grilled on Biden classified documents report

  • Inside the Oregon city at the center of the Supreme Court's homelessness case

  • Boeing scrutiny grows amid reports of failed FAA safety audits

  • Brother of Princess Diana alleges physical and sexual abuse

  • Dangerous winds create travel delays and power outages

  • Biden ramps up re-election campaign in New Hampshire

  • After kindness shown them decades ago, Chinese American family pays it forward

  • Some grocery chains offer their own private brands to keep food prices down

Nightly News

President Biden and former President Donald Trump will face each other in November after clinching the nominations in Tuesday's primaries. And Mr. Trump received some good legal news in his Georgia election interference case. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports.March 13, 2024

Best of NBC News

