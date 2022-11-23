IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Syrian refugee camp facing ISIS security threat and humanitarian crisis

01:51

When ISIS collapsed, thousands of family members of captured or killed ISIS fighters fled to Northeast Syria and now they enforce the terror group’s brutal rules inside a Syrian refugee camp, Al Hol. In an NBC News exclusive, Courtney Kube reports on the growing threat and humanitarian crisis.Nov. 23, 2022

