IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Moment of joy caught on camera as filmmaker and his family celebrate Oscar nomination

    03:00

  • More businesses now offering discounts if customers pay with cash

    02:06

  • Biden campaigns again in South Carolina amid waning support from Black voters

    02:14

  • U.S. warning travelers to the Bahamas to exercise caution after spike in crime

    01:37

  • Boeing 737 Max 9 flights resume for first time since grounding

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Tanker on fire for hours after attack by Houthis in Gulf of Aden

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    Trump holds first campaign event since jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll

    02:01

  • 112-year-old survivor and daughter reflect on Holocaust Remembrance Day

    01:44

  • Boeing Max 9 flights resume after midair emergency

    01:46

  • Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools

    01:56

  • Court of Justice: Israel must do more to prevent Gaza killings

    02:01

  • Alabama executes convicted murderer with new nitrogen method

    02:05

  • Ice jam threatens flash flood emergency in Midwest

    01:30

  • Jury orders Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in defamation damages

    02:01

  • U.S. economy shows more robust growth as recession fears ease

    02:02

  • Olympics countdown: 6 months until Paris Summer Games

    01:29

  • Meta launches new safety protections aimed at teens

    01:55

  • Testimony begins in trial of mother charged in school shooting committed by son

    01:41

  • From campaign to courtroom: Trump testifies in defamation damages trial

    02:29

  • Alabama set to execute man with first use of nitrogen gas

    02:44

Nightly News

Tanker on fire for hours after attack by Houthis in Gulf of Aden

01:26

Missiles fired by the Houthis, an Iran-backed rebel group, struck the Marlin Luanda tanker in the Gulf of Aden. The French Navy, whose ships were among the rescuers, reported the blaze took 20 hours to put out. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has the latest.Jan. 27, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Moment of joy caught on camera as filmmaker and his family celebrate Oscar nomination

    03:00

  • More businesses now offering discounts if customers pay with cash

    02:06

  • Biden campaigns again in South Carolina amid waning support from Black voters

    02:14

  • U.S. warning travelers to the Bahamas to exercise caution after spike in crime

    01:37

  • Boeing 737 Max 9 flights resume for first time since grounding

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Tanker on fire for hours after attack by Houthis in Gulf of Aden

    01:26
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All