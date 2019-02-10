Nightly News

Tax code changes leave many Americans with unhappy returns

01:34

After a new tax law was passed, the average tax refund dropped 8.4 percent, from $2,035 to $1,865, according to new figures from the IRS.Feb. 10, 2019

