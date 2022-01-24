Tax refunds delayed ahead of upcoming filing season

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Widow receives long lost letter from WWII02:20
Price of used cars skyrockets02:33
Now Playing
Tax refunds delayed ahead of upcoming filing season02:06
UP NEXT
Anti-vaccine mandate protests during omicron surge02:23
Police officers shot and killed02:27
U.S. issues stark warning to Russia after alleged Ukrainian coup01:58
Maryland teen’s personal tragedy inspires book donation drive02:21
‘Bored’ grandma turns the tables on phone scammer02:02
Price of meat on the rise as companies see profits triple02:59
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car crash01:15
Omicron cases drop in Northeast amid vaccine mandate battle02:47
Tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia02:07
Extreme weather hits the U.S.02:04
Soaring prices, empty lots: Why is it so hard to buy a car right now?02:14
Man charged with threatening to kill Georgia election officials01:32
Inside Ukraine’s cyber defense01:30
Blinken meets with Russian foreign minister in critical meeting over Ukraine01:53
Brian Laundrie took responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death in notebook, FBI says01:00
Half the country hit by January deep freeze01:58
CDC data shows Covid booster shots highly protective02:35
Tax refunds delayed ahead of upcoming filing season02:06
Tax filing season will kick off as millions of Americans still wait for their 2020 refunds. The IRS is overwhelmed and understaffed. What you can do to speed up the process. Jan. 24, 2022
Widow receives long lost letter from WWII02:20
Price of used cars skyrockets02:33
Now Playing
Tax refunds delayed ahead of upcoming filing season02:06
UP NEXT
Anti-vaccine mandate protests during omicron surge02:23
Police officers shot and killed02:27
U.S. issues stark warning to Russia after alleged Ukrainian coup01:58