IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 20th)

    21:34

  • Al Shabab claims responsibility for hotel terror attack

    01:29

  • Drone targets Russian naval headquarters in Crimea

    02:11

  • 18 million under flood alerts nationwide

    01:50

  • E. Coli outbreak in several states possibly tied to Wendy’s

    02:15

  • Mike Pence tells AP he never took classified material while in office

    02:09

  • Orlando pilot who crashed plane on Orlando street tells NBC News how he survived

    01:53
  • Now Playing

    Teachers speak out about decision to leave the classroom for good

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    Bride’s brother-in-law secretly learns ASL before officiating wedding in order to include deaf flower girl

    02:14

Nightly News

Teachers speak out about decision to leave the classroom for good

02:47

As schools prepare to reopen, districts nationwide are scrambling to find teachers. More than 600,000 educators have quit over the last two years. Many schools are desperate to fill a gap caused by a surge in teacher retirements. From extending work hours to little financial growth and even students showing academic and behavioral issues, NBC News’ Rehema Ellis speaks to some of these educators to find out why they quit.Aug. 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 20th)

    21:34

  • Al Shabab claims responsibility for hotel terror attack

    01:29

  • Drone targets Russian naval headquarters in Crimea

    02:11

  • 18 million under flood alerts nationwide

    01:50

  • E. Coli outbreak in several states possibly tied to Wendy’s

    02:15

  • Mike Pence tells AP he never took classified material while in office

    02:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All