Team USA aerial skier Winter Vinecki is honoring her late dad with every achievement
Winter Vinecki grew up in Michigan and loved to run and ski. Her mom says she was born to compete. After losing her dad at a young age, she was determined to become the youngest person to run a marathon on every continent to honor him. After that impressive feat, her next goal was to become an aerialist and an Olympian.Feb. 17, 2022
