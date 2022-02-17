IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Team USA aerial skier Winter Vinecki is honoring her late dad with every achievement

Team USA aerial skier Winter Vinecki is honoring her late dad with every achievement

Winter Vinecki grew up in Michigan and loved to run and ski. Her mom says she was born to compete. After losing her dad at a young age, she was determined to become the youngest person to run a marathon on every continent to honor him. After that impressive feat, her next goal was to become an aerialist and an Olympian.Feb. 17, 2022

    Team USA aerial skier Winter Vinecki is honoring her late dad with every achievement

