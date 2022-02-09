Team USA athlete welcomes baby girl while competing in Beijing Olympics
After Leif and Caitlin Nordgren learned they were expecting their first baby in early February, they quickly realized their due date was during the Beijing Games. The family decided Leif shouldn’t give up on his Olympic dream, and this weekend he joined by video to welcome their daughter, Astrid, into the world.Feb. 9, 2022
Team USA athlete welcomes baby girl while competing in Beijing Olympics
