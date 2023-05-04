IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tech execs meet with Vice President Harris about AI development

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Officials: 10,000 migrants waiting in Mexico to cross border when Title 42 ends

    01:28

  • Top GOP donor paid for Clarence Thomas’s grandnephew’s school tuition: Report

    01:18

  • Man saves baby stroller blown into traffic

    01:16

  • Highland Park shooting survivors speak out

    02:20

  • NFL facing investigation into workplace misconduct

    01:36

  • Man choked to death on NYC subway

    02:18

  • Five Proud Boys found guilty on charges relating to Jan. 6

    02:51

  • States cracking down on compounding pharmacies selling knockoff weight-loss drugs

    01:37

  • Texas border cities in state of emergency with Title 42 set to end

    01:51

  • Ukrainian journalists speak out on freedom of press

    02:03

  • tWitch’s widow speaks out on mental health awareness

    01:47

  • Fed raises interest rates 0.25% in attempt to tame inflation

    01:38

  • Kremlin accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt on Putin

    01:57

  • Texas shooting suspect captured hiding in closet

    02:04

  • Suspect found in Atlanta medical facility shooting

    02:43

  • Illinois highway engulfed in dust storm still dangerous to drive on, authorities warn

    01:58

  • Congress deadlocked on debt ceiling increase ahead of June deadline

    01:58

  • FAA and airlines under pressure to update required medications on flights

    01:45

  • Loneliness has become an epidemic in U.S., Surgeon General says

    01:49

Nightly News

Tech execs meet with Vice President Harris about AI development

01:45

Artificial intelligence is already diagnosing cancer, developing new music and more. However, one AI pioneer tells NBC News’ Tom Costello that AI could possibly pose an existential threat to humans. Now, tech execs are meeting with Vice President Harris to discuss the issue.May 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Tech execs meet with Vice President Harris about AI development

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Officials: 10,000 migrants waiting in Mexico to cross border when Title 42 ends

    01:28

  • Top GOP donor paid for Clarence Thomas’s grandnephew’s school tuition: Report

    01:18

  • Man saves baby stroller blown into traffic

    01:16

  • Highland Park shooting survivors speak out

    02:20

  • NFL facing investigation into workplace misconduct

    01:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All