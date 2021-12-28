Technicians under pressure as retail pharmacies short on staff and capacity
In a survey of independent pharmacy owners, who make up a third of retail pharmacies, nearly 90 percent say they can’t find technicians. NBC News spoke to 22 retail pharmacy technicians in 16 states who recently quit or are considering quitting. They say patient safety was their biggest concern.Dec. 28, 2021
