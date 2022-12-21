Teen runs non-profit that has given away 40,000 toys to children in need

After Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas in 2017, Lily DuBose gave away ten toys to children who lost everything. Since then, Lily’s Toy Box has given away 40,000 toys and the 13-year-old is teaming up with Houston Astro Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan this holiday season. Lester Holt shares her story.Dec. 21, 2022