Jordan Holgerson, 16, was hospitalized for a punctured lung and broken ribs in August after 18-year-old Taylor Smith violently shoved her off a bridge. Smith abruptly changed her plea to guilty on the day her trial was supposed to begin, admitting to reckless endangerment as part of a plea deal.

