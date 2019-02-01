Nightly News

Temperatures expected to soar after days of record-breaking cold

01:09

About 160 weather records were shattered during this week’s cold snap, but the deep freeze is making way for a drastic warm-up, with higher than average temperatures expected in the Midwest and Northeast this weekend.Feb. 1, 2019

  • Senior dogs take the field to look for forever home

    01:02

  • Apple pledges to fix FaceTime security glitch in update next week

    01:06

  • Detroit police chief apologizes for officer’s ‘racially insensitive’ Snapchat video

    01:15

  • Interpol’s Secretary General sounds the alarm on ISIS

    01:29

  • Trump administration to withdraw from Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty with Russia

    01:13

  • Jussie Smollett releases first public statement since alleged attack

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All