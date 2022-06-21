Temple fencing coach Nikki Franke has been inspiring athletes for 50 years

Title IX was signed into law 50 years ago this week. That same year, Nikki Franke started Temple University's varsity women's fencing team. Franke, the only female African American head coach in Division I fencing, has an impressive record – nearly 900 wins – but her impact on athletes is the true measure of her success. She tells NBC News' Stephanie Gosk that "we have done a lot" for progress on gender equality in college sports, "but there's still a lot to do."June 21, 2022