Nightly News

Tenants take a stand against one of largest corporate landlords in U.S.

03:10

A number of tenants in Minnesota are mobilizing to fight back against one of the largest corporate landlords in the country. NBC News’ Brian Cheung shares what they’re saying and the help the tenants are getting from the state. July 5, 2023

Best of NBC News

