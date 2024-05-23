IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tennessee attorney general opens probe into Graceland fight
May 23, 202400:38

Tennessee's attorney general is opening an investigation into an investment company that tried to sell Graceland and claimed that Lisa Marie Presley used the estate as collateral on a loan she never repaid. NBC News' Priya Sridhar reports.May 23, 2024

