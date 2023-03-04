IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor decades after heroism

    03:32

  • Norovirus cases spike in both kids and adults

    01:28
  • Now Playing

    Tennessee passes law restricting drag shows in public spaces

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Rock expected to address Will Smith slap in new Netflix special

    01:19

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for wife and son’s murders

    04:30

  • Deadly storm in South putting 80 million under wind alerts

    01:27

  • Car insurance rate soaring in U.S.

    01:41

  • Jalen Carter attends NFL Combine after surrendering to police in response to misdemeanor charges

    01:28

  • Ohio train derailment: New area of concern revealed by NTSB

    01:51

  • Aviation scares causing FAA, NTSB to launch investigations

    01:59

  • Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murders of wife and son

    04:03

  • Boston doctor taking care of homeless population for decades

    02:01

  • Arrest warrants issued for Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, linked to deadly car crash

    01:26

  • Composer John Williams reflects on Oscar nomination for Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’

    03:26

  • Colorectal cancer rates in younger Americans on the rise

    01:50

  • Eli Lilly announces insulin price cut

    01:49

  • Growing concern over Ohio train derailment hazardous material shipments

    01:45

  • Dozens killed in train collision in Greece

    01:16

  • Prosecution in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial makes closing arguments

    03:45

  • Fentanyl deaths in young children on the rise from accidental poisoning

    03:00

Nightly News

Tennessee passes law restricting drag shows in public spaces

02:54

Tennessee became the first state to pass a law that will restrict drag performances on public property or anywhere a child could see them. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton spoke with State Senator Jack Johnson, the bill's sponsor, and Deedee, a drag performer, who calls the legislation “fearmongering.”March 4, 2023

  • Black Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor decades after heroism

    03:32

  • Norovirus cases spike in both kids and adults

    01:28
  • Now Playing

    Tennessee passes law restricting drag shows in public spaces

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Rock expected to address Will Smith slap in new Netflix special

    01:19

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for wife and son’s murders

    04:30

  • Deadly storm in South putting 80 million under wind alerts

    01:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All