  • Boeing CEO ‘devastated’ over Alaska Airlines piece that blew out mid-flight

  • East LA community still impacted by lead contamination from battery plant years after its closure

  • Alarming rise in swatting incidents targeting public officials, law enforcement says

  • Chris Christie suspends campaign for 2024 presidential race

  • Hunter Biden surprises GOP members by showing up to House contempt hearing

    Tens of millions still reeling from monstrous winter storm that walloped much of the U.S.

    Field drug tests wrongfully implicate tens of thousands of Americans every year, study finds

  • Consumer Electronics Show giving glimpse into the future of technology

  • United and Alaska find more loose parts of Boeing planes after mid-flight incident

  • Blinken says he believes Hamas ‘will engage’ in hostage release negotiation

  • Trump’s lawyer urges court to find him immune from prosecution for efforts to overturn election

  • Secretary Austin hospitalized for prostate cancer treatment complications: Walter Reed officials

  • Monster storm system sparks deadly tornado outbreak in Gulf Coast and Southeast

  • Part of Alaska Airlines plane that blew out mid-flight found

  • Study points to potential cause of sudden unexplained death in children

  • Olympian Mary Lou Retton opens up about battle with rare pneumonia

  • Biden has ‘complete confidence’ in Defense Secretary despite secret hospitalization

  • Biden appeals to Black voters in South Carolina, amid declining support

  • GOP candidates targeting Trump as Iowa caucuses near

  • Arizona high school student who made inspiring half-court shot meets NBA star Steph Curry

Nightly News

Tens of millions still reeling from monstrous winter storm that walloped much of the U.S.

One person died and one was injured near Lake Tahoe after an avalanche at a major ski resort. This comes as tens of millions are still reeling for a monstrous winter storm that hit much of the country. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has the latest and Al Roker has our forecast.Jan. 11, 2024

    Tens of millions still reeling from monstrous winter storm that walloped much of the U.S.

