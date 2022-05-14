IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tens of thousands march to protect abortion rights

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Formula shortage predicted to last at least for the rest of the year

    02:12

  • At least ten killed in Buffalo grocery store mass shooting

    02:40

  • Lucy Westlake becomes youngest American woman to climb Mount Everest

    01:45

  • With crime rising, Biden urges local leaders to use unspent Covid relief money to hire more police

    01:45

  • Long Island police release 911 call in mystery disappearance after 12 years

    01:26

  • One-on-one interview with surging Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette

    01:44

  • Elon Musk stokes speculation after tweeting Twitter deal on hold

    01:54

  • Judge hears Title 42 arguments as more migrants head to border

    02:06

  • Reports of possible Russian retreat near Kharkiv, as Moscow extends detention for WNBA star

    01:34

  • Biden administration vows new steps to alleviate baby formula crisis

    02:53

  • First image captured of black hole at center of Milky Way

    01:14

  • Federal agents focus on catching crypto criminals and scammers

    02:25

  • Police search of HBCU lacrosse team bus sparks accusations of racial profiling

    01:38

  • Title 42 firestorm amid record migrant surge

    02:05

  • Russia vows retaliatory steps after Finland moves to join NATO

    01:44

  • January 6 committee subpoenas House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and 4 others

    00:56

  • Firefighters make progress on explosive Southern California fire

    02:44

  • White House faces pressure as baby formula shortage worsens

    02:50

  • Homes burn in fast moving Southern California brush fire

    00:29

Nightly News

Tens of thousands march to protect abortion rights

01:41

All across the country, protesters took to the streets, objecting to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. They’re kicking off what some organizers are calling are kicking off what some are calling a “summer of rage.” Protesters in New York shut down the Brooklyn Bridge while others marched all the way to the Supreme Court.  May 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Tens of thousands march to protect abortion rights

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Formula shortage predicted to last at least for the rest of the year

    02:12

  • At least ten killed in Buffalo grocery store mass shooting

    02:40

  • Lucy Westlake becomes youngest American woman to climb Mount Everest

    01:45

  • With crime rising, Biden urges local leaders to use unspent Covid relief money to hire more police

    01:45

  • Long Island police release 911 call in mystery disappearance after 12 years

    01:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All