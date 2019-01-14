Tens of thousands of Los Angeles teachers strike after negotiations collapse

Tens of thousands of Los Angeles teachers strike after negotiations collapse01:12
Teachers in the nation’s second-largest school district are striking for the first time in 30 years, calling for smaller classes, more nurses, counselors and librarians, and a raise.
Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi captures hearts with joyful routine01:14
Atlanta TSA officers fired after passenger took gun onboard flight to Tokyo00:58
Americans at greater risk of dying from opioid overdose than car crash, report says01:33
Active shooter suspect killed after taking two women hostage at New Jersey UPS facility00:50
McConnell: If Steve King doesn’t get why his ‘white supremacy’ comment was offensive, ‘he should find another line of work’01:09