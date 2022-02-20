Tensions boil over in east Ukraine as attacks turn deadly
01:43
Ukrainian military leaders were shelled while touring the front lines today. Pro-Russian separatists mobilized their citizens, issuing a call to arms as fighting intensifies in East Ukraine.Feb. 20, 2022
