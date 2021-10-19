Tensions high at Southlake school board meeting after Holocaust remark

A school board meeting on Monday marked the first time Southlake residents could publicly raise concerns. Last week, NBC News obtained secretly-recorded audio of Gina Peddy, the district’s director of curriculum, telling teachers to balance books about the Holocaust with an “opposing” view. Peddy did not respond to messages requesting comment. The district superintendent issued an apology, saying there "are not two sides of the Holocaust" and said he would work with his staff to clarify the policy.Oct. 19, 2021