Tensions mounting as thousands gather at U.S.-Mexico border The Trump administration has ordered the military to back up border patrol, but the President’s attempts to turn away all asylum seekers at the Southern border has been blocked by a Federal Judge, who ruled that refugees have a right to have their cases heard.
