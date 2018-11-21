Nightly News

Tensions mounting as thousands gather at U.S.-Mexico border

Tensions mounting as thousands gather at U.S.-Mexico border The Trump administration has ordered the military to back up border patrol, but the President’s attempts to turn away all asylum seekers at the Southern border has been blocked by a Federal Judge, who ruled that refugees have a right to have their cases heard.Nov. 21, 2018

  • Tensions mounting as thousands gather at U.S.-Mexico border

    01:36

  • Mississippi Senate candidate sparks outrage with racially charged photo, comments

    01:01

  • Chipotle manager rehired after investigation sheds light on viral video

    01:09

  • Four people dead in New Jersey fire mystery

    00:51

  • ‘Green Book’ tells story of unlikely friendship during divided time

    01:34

  • Exclusive interview with kid millionaire behind Ryan’s World toy empire

    01:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All