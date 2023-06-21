Test scores for 13-year-olds continue to plunge in math and reading, new data reveals

Rural Massachusetts town pushes past fear to hold Pride event02:03
FTC sues Amazon, alleging ‘deceptive’ Prime sign-up and cancellation process01:39
China targeting aircraft manufacturing industry in spy schemes, experts say02:40
Test scores for 13-year-olds continue to plunge in math and reading, new data reveals01:35
John Durham defends conclusion FBI acted improperly in 2016 Trump-Russia probe01:29
Underwater noise heard amid search for submersible exploring Titanic wreckage04:17
Record-breaking heat wave scorching 26 million across Southern Plains01:45
Deep sea expert discusses search for Titanic submersible01:34
HCA hospitals accused of pushing patients toward hospice05:19
Four dead in Manhattan e-bike shop fire01:18
Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges04:08
Trump’s criminal trial set for August 14 in classified documents case01:28
Urgent search for submersible exploring Titanic wreck as time ticks away03:52
Historic Negro League stadium celebrates grand reopening01:45
Tornadoes from deadly storm system striking areas in the South01:45
Secretary Blinken visits China in high-stakes trip amid tensions02:51
Build-to-rent business booming as Americans find it harder to buy homes02:08
Serbia passes new gun control laws after mass school shootings in May02:07
Can license plate data be used against women seeking an abortion?02:07
Deadly tornado slams Texas town as severe weather sweeps South03:39
