Nightly News

Test website for student debt relief application launched

01:36

The Department of Education launched a beta test ahead of the official rollout later this month. President Biden announced the program expected to impact 40 million Americans this summer, but several legal challenges could jeopardize the plan. Applications likely won’t be processed for weeks, but the promise of relief is in sight for many.Oct. 15, 2022

