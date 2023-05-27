IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  National Guard pilot's surprise family reunion at son's kindergarten graduation

  Forgotten stories of Chinese Titanic survivors shared in new documentary

  State Farm no longer accepting property insurance applications in California

  Killer whale attacks on the rise, baffling researchers

  Ukrainian army releases recruitment video with new call to arms

    Texas attorney general facing impeachment after months long investigation

    Lawmakers express optimism on debt ceiling deal as deadline nears

  Custodian teaching students how to sweep their chess competition

  Cancer drug shortage across U.S. has become 'life-threatening'

  American teen missing in Bahamas after going overboard

  Biden aides and House Republicans still negotiating debt limit

  New investigation into Navy SEAL training finds dangerous conditions

  Passenger detained after allegedly opening plane's emergency door while in-flight

  Record surge of post-pandemic travelers in airports this Memorial Day weekend

  Biden and McCarthy's teams still negotiating over U.S. debt limit

  As Chinatowns struggle, a new push to preserve culture and community

  Trump slams DeSantis campaign launch as a 'disaster'

  Travel industry prepares for Memorial Day weekend surge

  11-year-old shot by police in Mississippi after calling for help

  Pope Francis shows world his health is improving two months after hospitalization for bronchitis

Nightly News

Texas attorney general facing impeachment after months long investigation

Ken Paxton is fighting for his political life as he is charged with disregard of official duty, bribery, obstruction of justice, and more allegations, all of which Paxton denies. Priscilla Thompson has more on the story.May 27, 2023

