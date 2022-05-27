Texas DPS Director admits police were slow to act during the Uvalde elementary school massacre

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw admitted police on the scene at Robb Elementary School were too slow to act and should have stormed the classroom sooner. Officials say as many as 19 officers were in a hallway by 12:03 pm but the door to the 4th grade classroom, with the shooter inside, was not breached until 47 minutes later using the janitor’s key. The decision to wait was made by the Chief of Police for the school district who believed it was a barricaded subject situation and not an active shooter.May 27, 2022