Texas family searching for mom who vanished over a week ago

Texas family searching for mom who vanished over a week ago01:04
38-year-old Emily Wade was last seen at a friend’s house in Ennis, Texas. Police say they are following up on several leads, but nothing has panned out yet and they are asking for the public’s help to find the missing mother.
Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi captures hearts with joyful routine01:14
Atlanta TSA officers fired after passenger took gun onboard flight to Tokyo00:58
Americans at greater risk of dying from opioid overdose than car crash, report says01:33
Tens of thousands of Los Angeles teachers strike after negotiations collapse01:12
Active shooter suspect killed after taking two women hostage at New Jersey UPS facility00:50
McConnell: If Steve King doesn’t get why his ‘white supremacy’ comment was offensive, ‘he should find another line of work’01:09