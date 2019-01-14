Nightly News

Texas family searching for mom who vanished over a week ago

01:04

38-year-old Emily Wade was last seen at a friend’s house in Ennis, Texas. Police say they are following up on several leads, but nothing has panned out yet and they are asking for the public’s help to find the missing mother.Jan. 14, 2019

