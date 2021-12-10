Texas high school band spreads holiday cheer after tragic accident
After a tragic accident left a high school band director and bus driver dead, the Andrews, Texas community was unsure if their annual holiday parade would go on. But the band and 1,400 students from all over west Texas came together to spread some holiday cheer. Dec. 10, 2021
