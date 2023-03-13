IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas officials tell spring breakers not to travel to Mexico

Texas state officials are urging spring breakers not to travel to Mexico due to “ongoing violence throughout the country.” NBC News’ Sam Brock has more details on the announcement after four Americans were kidnapped when traveling south of the border.March 13, 2023

