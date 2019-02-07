Nightly News

Texas police search for gunman who killed woman as she set up garage sale

01:04

Elizabeth Barraza is seen on a surveillance camera setting up for a garage sale in her driveway just before 7am when a suspect approaches on foot and fires three shots.Feb. 7, 2019

