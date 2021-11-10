IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Texas principal loses job amidst tensions over race and education

Dr. James Whitfield, the first Black principal at Colleyville Heritage High School, was officially removed from his position over what he said was a false accusation of promoting critical race theory. The school district told NBC News that Whitfield lost his job, not because of critical race theory, but “due to deficiencies in his performance,” a claim Whitfield denies. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton speaks with Whitfield about the decision.Nov. 10, 2021

