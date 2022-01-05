Texas realtor speaks on role in Jan. 6 attack

Texas realtor Jenna Ryan became one of the most visible participants in the Capitol riot due to her social media posts, which later became evidence used against her in court. Before reporting to federal prison for a 60-day sentence, Ryan spoke with NBC News’ Kate Snow about her role in the riot and compared the treatment she’s received to “the Jews in Germany.”Jan. 5, 2022
