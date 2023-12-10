IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Democrat John Whitmire wins Houston mayoral race

  • Virginia firefighters cut hair to support colleague undergoing cancer treatments

  • Growing number of businesses spring up to make retail returns easier

  • McDonald’s opens first location of new spinoff chain focusing on customizable drinks

    Texas Supreme Court halts ruling that would have allowed woman to receive emergency abortion

    Israel’s military blames Hamas for death of hostage held in Gaza

  • University of Pennsylvania president resigns after backlash over antisemitism testimony

  • Severe storms cause damage in Tennessee as massive system moves across U.S.

  • ‘Love Story’ actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82

  • Outrage over detained Palestinian men stripped to their underwear by Israeli troops

  • Native Americans victimized by massive insurance scheme in Arizona

  • How the Israel-Hamas war is impacting Art Basel

  • Hunter Biden faces 9-count federal indictment on tax charges

  • 17-year-old Michigan mass shooter given multiple life sentences

  • FDA approves groundbreaking sickle cell anemia treatment

  • Hunter Biden hit with 9 tax-related charges, including 3 felony counts

  • Denver’s mayor says city faces migrant ‘crisis’

  • Typewriter orchestra making music in a different key

  • Fallout to testimony from presidents of Harvard and University of Pennsylvania

  • Trump back in Manhattan courtroom for civil fraud trial after skipping debate

  • Judge grants request for abortion to woman whose baby has fatal abnormality

Texas Supreme Court halts ruling that would have allowed woman to receive emergency abortion

A major legal battle over abortion rights is unfolding in Texas, with the state’s Supreme Court temporarily blocking a pregnant woman from obtaining an emergency abortion she’s seeking after learning her fetus is non-viable. NBC News’ Liz Kreutz has the details.Dec. 10, 2023

