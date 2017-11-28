Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Texas teen finds a mom when he least expects it

 

16-year-old Anthony Berry was in foster care for seven years before he ended up finding his forever home with someone who never expected to be a mother.

advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Texas teen finds a mom when he least expects it
Video

Texas teen finds a mom when he least expects it

U.S. news
Meredith, a Midwestern staple, prepares to slash costs at New York's Time Inc.

A culture clash as Time is bought by Midwesterners

U.S. news
Transgender people can enlist in military on Jan. 1, judge says

Transgender people can enlist in military on Jan. 1, judge says

OUT Politics and Policy
Actress sues Weinsteins and Weinstein Co. under federal sex-trafficking law

Actress sues Weinsteins under federal sex-trafficking law

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
Supreme Court rejects suit over Mississippi flag Confederate emblem

Supreme Court axes suit over Mississippi Confederate emblem

U.S. news

World News

Germany grapples with integration after opening its borders

Germany opened its borders to 1M asylum-seekers in one year. So how is it going?

SPECIAL REPORT
Volcano eruption shuts Bali airport, stranding tens of thousands of tourists

Americans in Bali describe chaos as volcano strands tourists

World
Reza Zarrab, Turkish gold trader tied to Erdogan, avoids trial

Gold trader tied to Turkish president avoids trial for now

U.S. news
Royal wedding planned as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement

It's official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married

World
Diamonds From Diana: Markle gushes over ring designed by Harry
Video

Diamonds From Diana: Markle gushes over ring designed by Harry

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Beware store makeup samples that may harbor hidden bacteria

Beware store makeup samples that may harbor hidden bacteria

Health news
Big Tobacco finally tells the truth in court-ordered ad campaign

Big Tobacco finally tells the truth in ads (by court order)

Health news
This traveling exhibit is showing visitors what the refugee journey is really like

This traveling exhibit is showing visitors what the refugee journey is really like

Asian America

advertisement