Texts show wife of Justice Thomas, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn election results
Three days after election day, Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, texted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, urging him to keep fighting the results. The text is one of 29 between Thomas and Meadows, which he provided to the Jan. 6 committee last year, according to a person familiar with the material. None of the texts mention the Supreme Court or Justice Thomas, but critics argue the texts present a troubling conflict of interest for him. March 25, 2022
