Thai soccer team found in cave, but rescue could take months

 

After finding the Thai soccer team and its coach on Monday, rescuers are trying to get them out, but a heavy rain forecast is working against them.

U.S. News

Heat wave turns deadly
U.S. news
Hollywood actor maimed in kidnapping, ransom plot, indictment says

Crime & Courts
FAA declines to regulate more legroom for airline passengers

U.S. news
East Coast smolders under oppressive heat
U.S. news
Nationwide search for three suspects in kidnap and rape of 2 Ohio teens

U.S. news

World News

Thai soccer team found in cave, but rescue could take months
World
Syrian government calls on refugees to return home

World
Remains exhumed from forgotten Chinese cemetery reburied after two decades

Asian America
Thai cave teens have been found, but rescuing them won't be easy

World
British police reportedly investigating new allegations against Kevin Spacey

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
FAA declines to regulate more legroom for airline passengers

U.S. news

