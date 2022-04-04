The aftermath of alleged Russian massacre in Bucha
02:11
NBC News’ Molly Hunter shows the aftermath in Bucha after Russian troops have pulled out of the city. Many are going house to house working quickly to remove the landmines Russians have left behind. A family says they had their house occupied for more than a month and Russian troops threatened to throw grenades at them. April 4, 2022
