Nightly News

The American Veterans fighting for Ukraine

01:57

Roughly 20,000 volunteers from around the world have responded to President Zelenskyy’s call, offering their help to the Ukrainian people. Among them, American military veterans who are heading to the frontlines.March 26, 2022

